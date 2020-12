Migrantes en Florida enfrentarán en 2021 a ley que obliga a policías a cooperar con autoridades migratorias

This weekend we joined the Journey 4 Justice bus in Lemon City with @FANMOrg, @ALIANZAAMERICAS, @afsc_org & @TPS_Alliance to continue to demand a pathway to citizenship for #TPS recipients.

Make sure to have our recipients in mind and go vote!#Florida4TPS pic.twitter.com/GlqtUUfgKg

— Florida Immigrant Coalition (@FLImmigrant) October 26, 2020