Los vientos de Laura comienzan a azotar Texas y Louisiana

Here are the Key Messages for extremely dangerous Hurricane #Laura for Thu pm. An unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves is coming soon for Sea Rim State Park TX to Intracoastal City, LA, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes & could penetrate 40 miles inland. pic.twitter.com/k6Ds0jAjni

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2020