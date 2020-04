Limitan acceso de EE.UU. a México por garita de Nogales, Sonora

To combat the spread of #COVID19, effective April 6th, the Port of Nogales will temporarily reduce the Mariposa Crossing hours. The temporary hours will be 8 am to 8 pm. The cargo facility hours will remain unchanged. https://t.co/NW2NyK4J7s pic.twitter.com/UIw7fLIDf3

— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) April 3, 2020