La ONU denuncia falta de solidaridad en distribución de vacunas contra COVID-19 y el aumento de las desigualdades

2020 was a year of death, disaster and despair. 2021 must be the year to change gear and put the world on track.

We need to move from death to health; from disaster to reconstruction; from despair to hope; from business as usual to transformation.https://t.co/2Oi8BHxyep pic.twitter.com/jBh0Op8xmi

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 28, 2021