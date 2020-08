Kamala Harris, la carrera de una “mujer fuerte” como contrapunto a Trump

My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives.

She taught us to put family first—the family you’re ​born​ ​into​ and the family you ​choose​—but to also see a world beyond ourselves. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/xU61nLrUXx

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2020