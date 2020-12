Johnson agradece a personal sanitario por iniciar la vacunación contra COVID-19 en Reino Unido

'It’s a huge honour to be the first person in the country to deliver a COVID-19 jab to a patient, I’m just glad I’m able to play a part in this historic day.'

Thank you to nurse May Parsons from @nhsuhcw and all #OurNHSPeople working hard to roll-out the #COVIDVaccine today. 💙 pic.twitter.com/VbNXSNKlVE

— NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) December 8, 2020