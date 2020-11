Inversiones en agua potable y saneamiento son indispensables para superar la crisis de COVID-19, advierte OMS

#HappeningNow – Latin America and the Caribbean #2020FMM@DrTedros urging Ministers to invest in water, sanitation & hygiene, to realize #WaterSanitationRights for those left behind!

Join in the #2020FMM to listen to Dr Tedros, @WHO.@pahowho pic.twitter.com/Dj12wd631E

— Sanitation and Water for All (@sanwatforall) November 18, 2020