Inteligencia de Somalia acusa a ‘país extranjero’ de atentado con coche bomba

For the NISA to claim that a foreign country was behind the ex-control Afgoye attack, in which Al-Shabab terrorist massacred 100 ppl, doesn’t only mislead the public & cover up the agency’s failure, but it also diverts blame from the terrorist. This is a clear cooperation with AS pic.twitter.com/2IR2sPaWai

— Abdirahman Abdishakur (@AAbdishakur) December 30, 2019