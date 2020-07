Hombre dispara en hotel de Miami para exigir a mujer y su hijo la distancia social

More: These are bullets blasted into the lobby floor of the Crystal Beach Suites Hotel inches from the front desk. @MiamiBeachPD say a man fired his gun in anger over a mother & son not social distancing. Douglas Marks, 47, was arrested for Agg assault w deadly weapon, etc. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WKjZ6X5YxS

— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 28, 2020