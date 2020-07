Hay más de 10 mil trabajadores de la salud contagiados de COVID-19 en África

I spoke with my brother @DrZweliMkhize, Minister @HealthZA, about the current #COVID19 situation in #SouthAfrica. 🇿🇦 was one of the first in Africa to strengthen its testing capacities. We also discussed how @WHO can further support 🇿🇦 to stop the spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/uNfZGADtcT

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 23, 2020