Colapso de hotel en China suma 10 muertos

🇨🇳#UPDATE As of 4 pm on Sunday, 48 people have been rescued, including 10 deaths. Search and rescue mission continues for 23 person.

🇨🇳#更新 截至3月8日16时,已救出48人(其中10人死亡,38人送医治疗),正在搜救的还有23人。 pic.twitter.com/TfHm9FUA5P

— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) March 8, 2020