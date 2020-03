Rescatan a 44 personas tras colapso de hotel en China

🇨🇳 As of BJT 3am Sunday, rescue is going on at the site of a collapsed hotel for medical observation of those who had close contacts with #COVID19 patients in SE China’s #Quanzhou city.

🇨🇳 凌晨3點,泉州 #新冠肺炎 患者接觸者隔離酒店坍塌現場依然是亮如白晝,救援人員還在與死神賽跑。 pic.twitter.com/nhnV6QIExJ

— CCTV Asia Pacific (@CCTVAsiaPacific) March 7, 2020