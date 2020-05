Díaz-Canel califica como ‘acto de odio’ el ataque contra embajada de Cuba

Terrorist attack on #EmbaCubaUS is act of hate, consistent with hostility of US administration against #Cuba. Not sharing all information with targeted country is tantamount to tolerance and revives history of terrorism vs #Cuba. Calm and firm #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/v6oRlB2Pu7

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 1, 2020