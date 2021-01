Crece reclamo para renuncia de Trump ante su silencio tras toma del Capitolio

The President told them to come to DC on Jan 6 to stop the steal. He told them to march to the Capitol. He told them to fight like hell. They followed his orders.

The insurrectionists hunted lawmakers. They sought to hang the @VP. Multiple people died.

We. Must. Impeach. https://t.co/SYrlAphhk1

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 10, 2021