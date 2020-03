Con solidaridad y humildad superaremos el COVID-19, afirma la OMS

"Coming together is the only option we have to defeat this virus."@WHO director-general @DrTedros has said that while scientific and health tools are essential in overcoming the #coronavirus pandemic, "so are humility and kindness."#COVID19: https://t.co/MbSGCSeJAZ pic.twitter.com/QaEcgV4SKx

— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 30, 2020