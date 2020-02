¿Cómo funcionan y por qué son tan polémicos los caucus de Iowa?

🚨IT’S CAUCUS DAY!

Be sure to confirm your caucus location at https://t.co/rj3rcQav5r and get there by 7:00 pm.

Tag 5 friends who you’re caucusing with tonight! #IACaucus https://t.co/V7JlJg6N3h

— Iowa Democrats (@iowademocrats) February 3, 2020