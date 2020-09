California vive su segunda oleada de incendios del verano en plena ola de calor

#ElDoradoFire – Day 3: #SBCoFD Captain Don Whitesell and his crew battled a wall of flames overnight saving Oak Tree Village in Oak Glen. Working on 3 hours of sleep in the previous 40 hours, crews protected residents, businesses and a petting zoo. @SanBernardinoNF @CALFIREBDU pic.twitter.com/cP8ubgslXA

— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 7, 2020