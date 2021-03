Biden cumplirá este viernes promesa de vacunar a 100 millones de estadounidenses

“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans. That’s weeks ahead of schedule.”

Biden’s goal was to administer 100 million Covid-19 shots in his first 100 days in office pic.twitter.com/yiKz5lqFmq

