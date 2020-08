Bernie Sanders: Si Trump gana, todo nuestro progreso está en riesgo

"The future of our democracy is at stake.

The future of our economy is at stake.

The future of our planet is at stake.

We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as our next president and vice president." – @BernieSanders #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/5pUXLVJ0Ju

— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020