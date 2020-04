Autoridades sanitarias de Nueva York rechazan recomendación de Trump contra COVID-19

Do NOT ingest or inject Lysol or any other disinfectant as a treatment for #COVID19. Household disinfectants are poisonous and can cause serious harm or even death if swallowed or injected. Call the Poison Control Center for info about safe use of products: 212-764-7667 pic.twitter.com/fbOZds1YxL

— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) April 24, 2020