Al menos 140 muertos en el bote hundido el pasado viernes en Senegal

At least 140 people have drowned after a vessel sank off the Senegalese coast, the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020.

IOM is deeply saddened by this tragedy, which follows four shipwrecks recorded in the Central Mediterranean last week: https://t.co/Cz9zQU3dwi pic.twitter.com/Ee9XmQni87

— IOM – UN Migration (@UNmigration) October 29, 2020