Aeropuerto de Frankfurt suspende actividades al detectar un dron sobrevolando inmediaciones

(2/2) Information regarding your flight is available on your airline’s website or by calling 01806-3724636 (flat landline rate: 0.20 euro cents per call; mobile network in Germany: 0.60 euro cents per call), as well as at https://t.co/oFqOTgQwe8 or via Frankfurt Airport App.

— Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) March 2, 2020