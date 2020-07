Video The Rolling Stones lanza videoclip del tema inédito “Criss Cross”

Introducing CRISS CROSS ⤫ One of three unheard tracks featured on the deluxe version of Goats Head Soup 2020. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/a5n7aRaDXl

Directed by: @Dianakunst Starring: Guindilla Ontanaya#ExperienceGoatsHeadSoup pic.twitter.com/r3ZoNbhG2H

— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 9, 2020