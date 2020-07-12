“Nunca dejé de amarte”: Tahj Mowry dedica emotiva carta a Naya Rivera

” Mi dulce Naya, decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren. Crecimos juntos. Nos convertimos en adultos juntos. Experimentamos muchos primeros momentos juntos”, dijo.

Tú fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, corazón roto. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los arreglamos juntos… más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti. Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o cómo me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte”, señaló Tahj.