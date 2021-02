Murió por COVID-19 el guionista y productor de ‘Los Simpson’, Marc Wilmore

Another giant talent taken too soon. I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room. And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/h3phCS7SH7

— Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) February 1, 2021