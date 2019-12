Estas son las empresas publicas más grandes del mundo

Carlos Penna Charolet | TResearch The World's Largest Public Companies:

1.🇨🇳 ICBC

2.🇺🇸 JPMorgan Chase

3.🇨🇳 China Construction Bank

4.🇨🇳 Agricultural Bank of China

5.🇺🇸 Bank of America

6.🇺🇸 Apple

7.🇨🇳 Ping An Insurance Group

8.🇨🇳 Bank of China

9.🇳🇱 Royal Dutch Shell

10.🇺🇸 We…

— TResearch (@TResearchMx) December 30, 2019