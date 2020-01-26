Deportistas reaccionan a la muerte de Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, leyenda de la NBA, murió en un accidente de helicóptero en la localidad de Calabasas, en California

Este domingo se dio a conocer la muerte de Kobe Bryant, emblemática figura de los Lakers de Los Ángeles y una de las piezas fundamentales, junto con Shaquille O’Neal, para el lugar privilegiado del conjunto angelino.

Ante esta noticia, deportistas lamentaron la muerte de una de las leyendas de la NBA.

