Deportistas reaccionan a la muerte de Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, leyenda de la NBA, murió en un accidente de helicóptero en la localidad de Calabasas, en California

Este domingo se dio a conocer la muerte de Kobe Bryant, emblemática figura de los Lakers de Los Ángeles y una de las piezas fundamentales, junto con Shaquille O’Neal, para el lugar privilegiado del conjunto angelino.

Ante esta noticia, deportistas lamentaron la muerte de una de las leyendas de la NBA.

Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020

No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe 🙏❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020

NO PLEASE🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

🖤🏀 Kobe Bryant ha fallecido en California, en un desgraciado accidente de helicóptero en el que han muerto varias personas más. El #MálagaCF lamenta profundamente la pérdida de un icono del baloncesto y el deporte mundial. D.E.P. ‘MAMBA NEGRA’ 🙏 — Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) January 26, 2020

El club expresa sus más sinceras condolencias a su familia y amigos, a los @Lakers y a la familia @NBALatam después del trágico fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant. QEPD, leyenda. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/WSgrwMiV9X — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) January 26, 2020

No lo puedo creer… Me siento igual de mal que si hubiera muerto alguien de mi familia… Que día de mierda… — Luis Scola (@LScola4) January 26, 2020

