Telescopio Hubble ha evolucionado la astronomía, sostiene UNAM

#Hubble30 Hubble caught this view of the Southern Crab Nebula in 2019. The nebula’s nested hourglass-shaped structures were sculpted by two stars whirling around each other. Bubbles of gas and dust appear brightest at the edges, resembling crab legs: https://t.co/SO4bzuLqi8 pic.twitter.com/y7xJ8R2F8Z

— Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 23, 2020