Nuevo sistema ayudará a detectar COVID-19 a través de la voz y la tos

Focus on #LIST_COVID19_EXPERTS

Using #ArtificialIntelligence to detect a #COVIDー19 infection based on patient coughs and voice over the phone is the goal of CDCVA #research conducted by Muhannad Ismael! Read on for details! @ResearchLux https://t.co/tfwllTn2Oc

— LIST Luxembourg Institute of Science & Technology (@LIST_Luxembourg) June 22, 2020