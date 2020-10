Nave de la NASA recoge muestras “suficientes” y “abundantes” de asteroide Bennu

Yesterday, the OSIRIS-REx team received images of the spacecraft’s sample collector head brimming with regolith. So much sample was collected that some of it is actually slowly escaping the sampling head. More details: https://t.co/ufUXdotgsO pic.twitter.com/2wINd1Tk2g

— NASA's OSIRIS-REx (@OSIRISREx) October 23, 2020