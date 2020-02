Murió Freeman Dyson, legendario físico matemático

"I have found that the art of weaving sentences into a story can be as creative as the art of weaving ideas into a theorem."

The Institute is deeply saddened by the passing of Freeman J. Dyson, who called IAS his academic home for more than 60 years. https://t.co/hk8ip8rspi pic.twitter.com/08l5IvFgwO

