Saldo blanco por ‘Delta’ en Quintana Roo; continúan lluvias torrenciales en la Península de Yucatán

NEW: enhanced damage south strip of Cancun where easterly eye wall winds funneled between the large hotels. Major structural damage within these zones of funneling winds from Category 2 Hurricane #Delta that just made landfall south of Cancun @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/QW5MSQV2Uj

— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 7, 2020