México y Noruega participan en desarrollo de vacuna contra COVID-19, revela Marcelo Ebrard

Good conversation with FM @m_ebrard today. Very glad to work with Mexico and @CEPIvaccines to develop a #COVID19 vaccine. This adds to our excellent bilateral relations.

Looking forward to close cooperation with Mexico in Security Council 2021-22. FM #EriksenSøreide #NorwayUNSC pic.twitter.com/BVYwQygG6V

