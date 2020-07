México y Europol firman acuerdo para trabajar en asuntos de seguridad

Transatlantic police cooperation: today at Europol, our Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle, and the Chief of Cabinet of the Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs @gfabianmedina signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on security matters. 🇪🇺🇲🇽https://t.co/enD4zrB5aX pic.twitter.com/IGmLsnD9d9

— Europol (@Europol) July 20, 2020