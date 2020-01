Guardia Nacional instala cerco por migrantes que van a Tapachula

INM buses are waiting just after Metapa on the highway and there are also buses following the caravan. We are guessing that they will stop the caravan and take all Mexican Asylum seekers to be processed at the detention center, Siglo XXI. But at this point no info is being given. pic.twitter.com/7orUZOryMC

— Tapachula Solidarity (@SolXxtap) January 23, 2020