Video Protestan con jazz en el Barclays Center de Brooklyn por la muerte de George Floyd

Friday evening is here and the crowds coming out to shout #BlackLivesMatter. Exactly two weeks ago here at Barclays Center in Brooklyn the people took to the streets calling for justice, protesting the murder of George Floyd. Today music is the mode of protest! pic.twitter.com/F4LguzYP8C

— Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) June 12, 2020