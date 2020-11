Video Indulta Trump al pavo Corn por Acción de Gracias

Today, the Dow Jones average broke 30,000 for the first time in HISTORY!

"This is the ninth time that we've set a record during the course of 2020, and it's the 48th time that we've set the record during the @realDonaldTrump Administration." pic.twitter.com/RVWHNxS27p

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2020