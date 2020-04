Vacuna terminaría cuarentena en Reino Unido, asegura ministra de Salud

No I haven’t Piers! What a ridiculous interpretation.

I said society needs to adapt.

It would be more helpful to talk about ‘relaxing lockdown’ than constantly demanding an ‘exit strategy.’ My point being, some of you guys need to start asking more intelligent questions. https://t.co/9DabOBri0H

— Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) April 15, 2020