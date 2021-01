Vacuna de Pfizer eficaz contra variante británica, asegura nuevo estudio

Using samples from 40 people who had received the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Alexander Muik (@BioNTech_Group) et al. report that this sera neutralizes the “UK” #SARSCoV2 variant largely as well as it does the Wuhan reference strain. https://t.co/XHfddwoZSP pic.twitter.com/AHtmlqProA

— Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) January 29, 2021