Tormenta ‘Eta’ sale al Atlántico; deja Florida anegada y con saldo de un muerto

Nov 12 5 pm | There are no longer tropical storm watches or warnings for east central Florida as Tropical Storm #Eta continues to rapidly move away from the area. A few rainbands remain this afternoon, bringing mod-heavy rain to parts of Osceola, Brevard and Martin counties. pic.twitter.com/J3QjpS9x0T

— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) November 12, 2020