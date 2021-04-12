Tiroteo en Knoxville deja varios lesionados, entre ellos un policía

Un tiroteo en Knoxville, Tennessee, dejó varios lesionados, confirmó esta tarde el Departamento de Policía local.
Por medio de redes sociales, la autoridad local detalló que continúan las investigaciones en la escuela secundaria Austin-East Magnet, por lo que pidió a los ciudadanos mantenerse alejados de la zona.
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx
Además, detalló que los padres de familia pueden recoger a sus hijos en el campo de béisbol cerca de la escuela secundaria Austin-East, entre Wilson y S. Hembree.
A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree. https://t.co/zmQGzwb6cO
Hasta el momento, las autoridades no han aclarado si hay víctimas fatales por este tiroteo o si alguien ya fue detenido.
