Tiroteo en Knoxville deja varios lesionados, entre ellos un policía

Un tiroteo en Knoxville, Tennessee, dejó varios lesionados, confirmó esta tarde el Departamento de Policía local.

Por medio de redes sociales, la autoridad local detalló que continúan las investigaciones en la escuela secundaria Austin-East Magnet, por lo que pidió a los ciudadanos mantenerse alejados de la zona.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx

