Reportan tiroteo en una escuela secundaria de Tennessee; hay varios heridos
Pandemia por coronavirus (Cobertura especial)

Tiroteo en Knoxville deja varios lesionados, entre ellos un policía

Tiroteo en Knoxville deja varios lesionados, entre ellos un policía - Tiroteo Knoxville Tennessee
Tiroteo en Knoxville. Tennessee. dejó varios lesionados. Foto de Departamento de Policía de Knoxville

Tiroteo en Knoxville, Tennessee, dejó varios lesionados, entre ellos un policía. Las autoridades ya recogen las primeras pesquisas

Un tiroteo en Knoxville, Tennessee, dejó varios lesionados, confirmó esta tarde el Departamento de Policía local.

Por medio de redes sociales, la autoridad local detalló que continúan las investigaciones en la escuela secundaria Austin-East Magnet, por lo que pidió a los ciudadanos mantenerse alejados de la zona.

 

 

Además, detalló que los padres de familia pueden recoger a sus hijos en el campo de béisbol cerca de la escuela secundaria Austin-East, entre Wilson y S. Hembree.

 

 

 

 

Hasta el momento, las autoridades no han aclarado si hay víctimas fatales por este tiroteo o si alguien ya fue detenido.

Con información de López-Dóriga Digital

ataquedisparosKnoxvillepolicíatennessee
Menú de accesibilidad