Tiroteo en Florida deja un muerto y dos heridos de gravedad

A man was shot in the head, killed in the middle of the street in Hialeah Gardens near Home Depot. 2 others were also shot and rushed to Jackson Hospital. Large scene remains here at 10990 NW 138th Street. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/sC0Mq8eChV

— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 13, 2021