Suman 79.2 millones de casos y 1.75 millones de muertos por COVID-19 a nivel mundial: OMS

Today is the first ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. In the past 12 months, lives and livelihoods have been turned upside down by #COVID19. But over the years @WHO and our partners have warned that the world is not prepared for a pandemic.pic.twitter.com/lZiUD41S3U

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 27, 2020