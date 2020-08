Senadora demócrata defiende voto por correo para elecciones en EE.UU.

Mr. President: Nevada is not intimidated by you. America is not intimidated by you. We will send @JoeBiden to the WH & #FlipTheSenate

Trump & McConnell know how to divide, but we know how to stand together. But to do it, we need you on our side >> https://t.co/4txy6kLmKl

— CatherineCortezMasto (@CatherineForNV) August 18, 2020