Se forma la tormenta tropical ‘Epsilon’ al sureste de Bermudas

Here are the 11 AM AST Monday Key Messages for newly formed Tropical Storm #Epsilon. The system is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda late this week and interests on that island should closely monitor its progress. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zBnLZ2FLyk

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 19, 2020