Sarah McBride se convierte en la primera senadora estatal transgénero en Estados Unidos

“It is my fervent hope that tonight a young person in Delaware […] or anywhere in this country can go to sleep tonight […] with a powerful but simple message: that our democracy is big enough for them too.” – @SarahEMcBride #ElectionNight #UnityWins (📹: @cmclymer) pic.twitter.com/1zMbGSYHeq

— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) November 4, 2020