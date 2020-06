RD Congo declara el fin del brote de ébola tras 2 mil 280 muertos

🎉 GOOD NEWS 🎉

The 10th #Ebola outbreak in #DRC 🇨🇩 is OVER!

WHO congratulates all those involved in this tough and often dangerous work to end the almost 2-year long outbreak.https://t.co/sBP2MHh77V pic.twitter.com/3beHtHqGy4

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 25, 2020