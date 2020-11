Puertorriqueños votan a favor de seguir como estado libre asociado a EE.UU.

BREAKING NEWS – Majority of Puerto Rican Voters Say YES to Statehood. Official election night results released by @CEEPuertoRico State Elections Commission show that (with 89% of vote counted) 52.2% of voters favored statehood in “YES” or “NO” question. https://t.co/VZqKQShX2C pic.twitter.com/E2tyOUcGeQ

— PR51st (@PuertoRico51st) November 4, 2020