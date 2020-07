Primer gran incendio de la temporada obliga al desalojo de 70 personas en California

#UPDATE: Some ranchers in the area of the 2,000-acre Crews Fire in Gilroy were scrambling to round up their animals and ended up just opening gates and cutting fences so the animals could escape the fast-moving flames, Cal Fire says. https://t.co/WJf3g4OnCn pic.twitter.com/vFgofdZBGw

— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 6, 2020