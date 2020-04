ONU pide no utilizar lucha contra COVID-19 para controlar a población

“Emergency powers should not be a weapon governments can wield to quash dissent or control the population” – @mbachelet calls on Governments to ensure #HumanRights are not violated under the guise of exceptional or emergency measures for #COVID19.

ℹ️ https://t.co/2NUHpBGXoU pic.twitter.com/qwH5UokJSg

— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) April 27, 2020